MUMBAI — Hic! Every corner of the country has been grooving on “Main Sharabi” that crossed 350+ million (!!!) views on the YouTube channel of Apeksha Films & Music since its release in December last year. While the success of the song continues, yet another song on the same theme, on public demand, is out: Apeksha Films & Music brings “Udan Choo Daru” that will set the party mood of listeners. Hic! Hic!
“Udan Choo Daru” is a qawwali-based song that features Arvinder Singh, Navya Singh, Heena Harwani and Muskan Khatra. The song has been written by Pradeep Sahil and composed by Singh himself.
Talking about “Udan Choo Daru,” Ajay Jaswal, of Apeksha Films and Music, mentions that after the release of “Main Sharabi,” people were reaching out to him and his company through various mediums, demanding another song on a similar theme.
He said, “Considering the response and demand from our audiences, we have yet another release that will surely not just take social media by storm but also complete the party list of music lovers. We look forward to an overwhelming response from our audiences.”
Music composer and singer Arvinder Singh revealed that he enjoyed every bit of the making of the song. He mentioned, “Times are tough, and things are not fine with so many people. In such situations, making songs that people enjoy is our intention. It was a super-duper experience with Apeksha Films & Music while working on this song. I am sure our listeners will enjoy the song as much as we enjoyed making it.”
Featured artistes in the song include renowned tabla player Surinder Singh, dholak player Lokesh Ghandharv, guitarist Iqbal Warsi and banjo player Abdul Rauf. The music video has been directed by Jaswal.
Watch the song here:
