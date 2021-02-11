MUMBAI — With Valentine’s Day knocking at the door, Saregama Gujarati is ready to turn up its love feels as it launches its latest romantic Gujarati track “Jaa Tari Kitta” by the dynamic Kajal Maheriya.
With music by Jitu Prajapati, this romantic number explores the facets of young romantic love — a hark back to one’s college days, when we innocent flirting and small fights with your special one was all a part of the college romance.
Featuring the vivacious Zeel Joshi and the supremely talented Samarth Sharma, this new creation by Saregama gives the audience a perfect solution to all their Valentine blues and is sure to have them swoon over the feeling of love.
Commenting on the launch, Kajal said, “ It’s my special gift to my fans in the season of love. It’s a sweet simple song which talks about young love, and is surely going to make leave my listeners with a smile on their faces.”
Check out this all-new song only on Saregama’s YouTube Channel: http://bit.ly/jaatarikitta
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.