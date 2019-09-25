MUMBAI — Jacqueline Fernandez uploaded her new vlog titled, “My Birthday Vlog” on her YouTube channel.
Popularly known as “Jacq of Hearts,” Fernandez is one of the most active stars across social media with a massive following. Recently, her new vlog came out with an insight into her celebrations. In the video, she shares her journey from Mumbai to Sri Lanka and how she rung in her birthday there. Fernandez got a surprise during the flight from her fans, and after landing, she also did a shoot. Her parents gave her a big bang surprise and she then celebrated her birthday with family and friends on the beach.
Sharing the video on YouTube, she wrote, “It may sound a bit cliche when I say, this was one of my favorite birthday celebrations ever. But I have valid reasons for it. First of all, it was in my homeland, SRI LANKA!! Secondly, I spent most of my Birthday week working, which I absolutely love. But most importantly, I got to celebrate it with all my friends & family.”
“So to cut the long story short, here is my BIRTHDAY VLOG - PART 1 (Have another one in store for you guys). Hope you guys enjoy & Thanks for watching! Love Jacqueline. A Very Special Thanks to the Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts for their hospitality.”
The actress’ fans have been beaming when she announced about the launch of her YouTube channel and eagerly wait for the next video blog.
Fernandez is now venturing into the digital space with “Mrs. Serial Killer,” which will mark her debut on the digital platform. Also, her movie “Drive” with Sushant Singh Rajput will hit Netflix soon.
