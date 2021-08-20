MUMBAI — On the occasion of World Photography Day Aug. 19, National Geographic, a brand known for its iconic imagery and some of the best pictures from across the world, has teased us with something special that they are launching. The brand has teamed up with Karan Johar, the ace filmmaker, for a project around photography and videography.
The film opens on a calm evening on a serene beach. We hear the sounds of waves gently crashing on the shore, seagulls cooing, and other ambient sounds. It is then that the frame spans out and we see Karan Johar saying: “Some sights take you places.” The teaser then ends with Karan Johar mentioning: “Something inspiring, clicking soon. Stay tuned!”
The teaser has left audiences intrigued what this association could mean. One thing is for sure, that National Geographic is all set to take its storytelling and photography game a notch higher with the famous filmmaker on board.
