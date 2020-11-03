MUMBAI—When it is your birthday, gift yourself something special. That seems to be the ‘funda’ now.
”Vighnaharta Ganesha” actress Anupama Solanki has gifted herself a colorful photo-shoot this year on her birthday. She says it resonates with her personality. She said, “My new photo-shoot is unique. It is colorful and classy and truly reflects my personality.”
And like every year, she made sure to visit Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple on her birthday to offer her prayers. She said, “No birthday celebration for me this year because of the pandemic, as I neither want to take a risk nor be a risk to others. But like every year, I visited the Siddhivinayak Temple to offer my prayers. And I asked God to set us free from this pandemic.”
Talking about the positive effects of the lockdown and the pandemic on her, the “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” actress said, “I think the pandemic is a learning lesson for everyone. It taught me so many things, most importantly to be independent. I still do all my work on my own and have also realized the true value of money and life. I even made my YouTube channel during this time, where I share beauty and food-related tips and tricks.”
Solanki was last seen on-screen in “Daayan.” Asked what kind of roles she is looking forward to doing, she said, “I don’t want to get stuck to one particular character. I feel I have just begun, and I want to explore as many characters that I can.”
And while he cannot throw a lavish party for his birthday, fellow actor Himansh Kohli has treated himself to a brand new car this year. The actor, who has been seen in films such as “Yaariyaan” and “Sweetiee Weds NRI’ and will be seen in “Boondi Raita,” had a small get-together with friends to celebrate the big day.
“I really wanted to meet and party with a thousand people! Since it’s not possible I went out with my “chaddi” buddies and for a family dinner,” he said.“But I did buy a car for myself. Buying this beauty is nothing less than a dream come true. I can’t be happier!”
Birthdays have always been about meeting people for the actor. “I remember celebrating my birthday with all my cousins as a teenager — people who you are able to see only once every couple of years now. I really miss that now,” he says.
