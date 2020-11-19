MUMBAI—Never mind “Laxmii:” the fact is that Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are going very strong of late in the 50+ superstar club. Before this dud, Kumar has starred in 14 successes, hits and super-hits in a row, which include films of several debut directors or those who had flops before their films with him. Devgn is also going strong and, theatrically, has given the only hit-cum-blockbuster of the year, “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior,” which would have entered the 300-crore club in India had the lockdown and more not happened.
Ergo, reason enough for all the three Khans to feel insecure. For 25 years, individually and collectively, that is, they all had a clear lead. Kumar and Devgn were the younger lot—in age. Kumar was born in 1967, Devgn in 1969, and all the Khans in 1965. Their lead film debuts happened as follows: Aamir in 1988 (super-hit), Salman in 1989 (blockbuster and biggest hit of the 1980s decade), Akshay in 1991 (flop), Ajay in 1991 (super-hit)and Shah Rukh in 1992 (super-hit) .
After all, as of today, Aamir Khan’s last bonafide hit was “Dangal” in 2016, Salman Khan’s was “Tiger Zinda Hai” in 2017, and Shah Rukh Khan’s was “Chennai Express” way back in 2013. Films like “Thugs of Hindostan,” “Secret Superstar,” “Tubelight,” “Dabangg 3,” “Jab Harry Met Sejal” and “Zero” have added to their woes, apart from the delays in Aamir’s “Laal Singh Chaddha” and Salman’s “Radhe: Most Wanted Bhai.” Shah Rukh Khan, just a day ago on Nov. 18, has finally begun shooting for “Pathan” after a gap of over 24 months, as a lead artiste.
All these seem mostly the reason why the three seem to feel the need to come together to increase the face value of their films, never mind it is both Kumar and Devgn who are ruing the lack of multi-hero films of late because of egos and prices, in that order. Kumar worked with Salman in “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi” (2004/hit) and “Jaan-E-Mann” (2006) and with Shah Rukh in “Dil To Pagal Hai” (1997 / hit) in an extended cameo. Of course, Kumar and Salman made separate cameos as themselves in Shah Rukh’s home production “Om Shanti Om” (2007 / super-hit).
Devgn and Salman have done “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” (1999 / hit) and “London Dreams” (2009) and the younger hero has also worked with Aamir in “Ishq” (1997 / hit). He was also the leading man in “Kaal” (2005) co-produced by Shah Rukh, who made a cameo in the film in a song but shared no frame with Devgn.
Within the Khans, Aamir and Shah Rukh shared a frame in cameos in Ashutosh Gowariker’s debut “Pehla Nasha” (1993). Aamir and Salman came together in “Andaz Apna Apna” (1994), which flopped but became a cult film later, and Salman and Shah Rukh did “Karan Arjun” (1995 / super-hit), “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” (1998 / super-hit) with Salman in an extended cameo, “Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega” (2000) with Shah Rukh in an extended cameo and “Hum Tumhaare Hain Sanam” (2002 / success).
However, those were different times, and the audiences were more loving and the stars far younger. In recent times, SRK’s cameo as a magician in “Tubelight” (2017), a Salman home production, and a reverse favor by Salman in “Zero” (2018), a Shah Rukh’s home production, seemed like either over-the-top displays of their truce after a long war and resurgent friendship, or like desperate gimmicks after sensing a sub-standard product, to use the first to cash in on the second factor. Cynics thus even said it was a mix of both.
And that brings us to what the three are doing together. As recently as 5 years ago, a film starring the three would have been a whopper announcement and could have shattered day one and week one collections on release. But that day, sadly, is past, not at all helped by their political stances and double-flips in recent years and silence (as perceived) over a recent major controversy surrounding the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput. In these days of social media hyperactivity, for the first time ever, we have seen, in the last two or more years, a decisive online mandate by many NOT to go and watch their films, even if they are good.
So will their current forays with each other add up, and actually be worth their while?
It is said that films work or fail, never the star. And that is true as well. But the stars’ personal attitudes also decide their outcomes significantly. And also, VERY importantly, the roles planned by the Khans in each other’s films are cameos, and quite gimmicky at that.
Expect, then, to see Shah Rukh Khan as Raj from “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” and Salman Khan too in Aamir Khan’s “Laal Singh Chaddha.” “Mumbai Mirror” reports that these cameos will mark the Hindi remake of “Forrest Gump.” The film shows the hero’s journey through several decades and in the 1990s, his character will chance upon the era’s superstars Salman and Shah Rukh.
“The screenplay weaves in iconic moments from each decade, and since we love our matinee idols, Chaddha’s journey would be incomplete without certain top stars. So, during this journey of self-discovery, Aamir meets Shah Rukh around the release of “DDLJ” and sharing his personal experiences, engages with the wonder world,” a “source” was quoted in the tabloid.
And as Salman’s Prem wooed the audience in “Maine Pyar Kiya,” “Hum Aapke Hai Koun...!” and “Hum Saath Saath Hai,” Aamir is keen to get Salman back as Prem in his social dramedy.
So the first film with all three will be Aamir’s production!
But that’s not all. Shah Rukh and Salman are also keen on doing a crossover as Tiger and Pathan in each other’s films! Salman will play Tiger, his iconic role in the YRF franchise, in “Pathan,” directed by Siddharth Anand. AFTER this, Shah Rukh will appear in a cameo in Yash Raj Films’ “Tiger 3,” the third part of the franchise that stars Salman and is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who returns to YRF after Salman’s home production “Bharat”!
Only time (through the audience) will tell whether these devices will work, and make the film shine. As of now, Kumar and Devgn are delving individually into work, with both making cameos in “Simmba” (2018) and Devgn in a special appearance in Kumar’s “Sooryavanshi.” Rohit Shetty has promised India’s first cop universe with these two heroes and Ranveer Singh, whenever he makes a film in the “Singham,” “Simmba” or “Sooryavanshi” franchise. So is the Pathan-Tiger device a counter to this?
And while Hrithik Roshan continues to be the sixth superstar, has the advantage of age (he was born in 1974), and is content with his limited lot of solo films, Singh seems to be the nearest possible next superstar.
The Khans are sticking together. Let’s hope that success comes their way. For stars may fall down, but actors only improve with time. The Khans have proved their mettle as much as Kumar, Devgn, Roshan and Singh. Good luck to them!
