MUMBAI—“Thugs of Hindostan” has created box office history on Day 1. The Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan film shattered all previous opening- day box-office records in history of Bollywood as it becomes the first film ever to cross the 50 crore nett mark. With this humongous opening day collection of Rs. 50.75 (Hindi version) and Rs. 1.50 crore coming from Tamil and Telugu dubs, the film has created seven historic records. Incidentally, Aamir Khan has a Diwali release after 22 years – the last being “Raja Hindustani” that topped 1996.
Here are the records:
1. The highest all-time opening collection
2. The first film to cross 50 crore
3. The biggest single-day collection ever
4. The biggest Diwali opener of all time
5. The biggest opening day figures for Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Katrina Kaif
6. The biggest ever opening for a non-sequel
7. It is also Yash Raj Films’ highest-ever opener
Director Vijay Krishna Acharya said, “We were lucky to get two of the biggest stars of our generation to come together for an out-and-out masala Diwali entertainer, and we are humbled and ecstatic that the film created box-office history on day one. We made ‘Thugs…’ with a vision to provide a pure festive entertainer for the entire family and this result is extremely gratifying for all of us at YRF.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.