MUMBAI— Gigantic in concept and execution, Yash Raj Films’ Rs. 30 billion “Thugs of Hindostan” could be called one the biggest Hindi film releases of all time. The mega-action spectacle is releasing this Diwali, Nov. 8, and it boasts of a casting coup that brings together two of the biggest icons of Hindi cinema –Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan – for the first time on big screen. In turn, Khan teams up with writer-director Vijay Krishna Acharya, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh for the second time, ditto Acharya and Kaif, while Bachchan and Kaif had been cast in “Boom” 15 years ago and he had also given the voiceover for Khan’s debut production “Lagaan.”
The spectacular trailer of 3 minutes and 30 seconds was launched at the Carnival IMAX Dome, Chembur, on Sept. 27 on the occasion of YRF’s founder, the late Yash Chopra’s birth anniversary.
“Thugs of Hindostan” is also releasing in Tamil and Telugu and is set to record the biggest ever release scale for any dubbed Hindi film to date. The Tamil trailer was launched by the legendary Kamal Haasan, while it was blockbuster filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli who unveiled the Telugu trailer. The director took to his official social media pages to launch the trailer, wished the team all success and said, “What a treat it is to watch Amitabh Bachchan- ji & Aamir Khan-ji together on screen.” Khan took to his Twitter account to thank Kamal Haasan and Rajamouli for their gestures.
Yash Raj Films had built the excitement for its dubbed trailers by releasing videos that featured Bachchan and Khan announcing the Tamil and Telugu releases by actually speaking those languages. This action adventure and its visually- immersive extravaganza that boasts of jaw-dropping action sequences and an epic battle between good and evil, has music by Ajay-Atul and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
Watch the trailer here.
