MUMBAI— Yash Raj Films’ forthcoming Diwali extravaganza “Thugs of Hindostan” will be the biggest release Hindi cinema has ever seen. This mega-action film has achieved a casting coup by bringing together two of the biggest icons of Hindi cinema, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, for the first time.
Yash Raj Films unveiled the logo of this action entertainer Sep. 17 and have announced the release date as Nov. 8, a national holiday for Diwali. Both logic and most trade sources put this mammoth film as the first that might cross Rs. 50 crore as opening-day collection figures in India due to a combination of screen numbers, scale, festive occasion and prices of tickets. There will be matching collections in the West, Middle-East and Down Under.
The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
It has been directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya of “Dhoom:3” fame and promises to deliver a never-seen-before cinematic experience on the big screen. Ajay-Atul score the music for this period thriller. In fact, this is the first HINDI film whose name is being taken in the same breath as the “Bahubali” series.
