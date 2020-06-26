MUMBAI — Arian Romal has shot his next single called “Again” featuring Tia Bajpai in 3D. This is for Bajpai’s international album “Upgrade” and is their second collaboration after “Bon Appetit.”
Bajpai is releasing her album called “Upgrade” and this is a single produced and directed by Romal. The Hindi song was shot in 3D technology.
Romal said, “The song has been close to me for a long time. I had thought about it a long time ago and it had been in the pipeline. There was a possibility that we could actually shoot it in 3D and the situation demanded it. We could not go out to shoot.”
“The results are lovely and we want everyone to watch it. This can be a way out how content is shot in the future ahead. Tia has been commendable. One can always depend on her for a great performance. She has done a fantastic job.”
The song is available on Tia Bajpai’s YouTube channel called Tia B.
