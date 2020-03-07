MUMBAI — The cast and team of “Baaghi 3,” were on a promotional spree and coincidentally, Tiger Shroff’s birthday fell Mar. 2 and Shraddha Kapoor’s big occasion was on Mar. 3.
This time, her “Baaghi 3” team, led by Shroff and fans, collectively gave her a surprise that made her birthday supremely memorable. The actress started her day with a celebratory visit to an NGO to spend some quality time with special kids. Following this, her co-star came up with a special surprise, so after she cut a birthday cake with the kids in the morning and another later, her team arranged for a grand surprise—they brought 100 super-excited fans under her building.
Following this, Shroff and 40 dancers performed an impromptu flash mob on her three songs outside the actresses’ residence. Kapoor just could not stop gushing over the abundance of love.
Earlier, birthday celebrations for the pair began in advance with their fans in Dubai, when they were promoting their film too. The duo cut a cake together as their fans cheered for them. Kapoor wore a turquoise pantsuit, while Shroff chose a white suit and blue shirt.
Shroff turned 30, and Kapoor, who started out 10 years ago and six years ahead of her co-star in films, is now 33.
