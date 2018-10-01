MUMBAI—Shilpa Shetty, who plays Cupid in Amazon Prime Video Original’s latest show “Hear. Me. Love Me.” has received a warm response from the young generation in showbiz.
Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Sonam K. Ahuja and Arjun Kapoor have given a shout-out to the new Cupid in town as the web series started streaming Sep. 28. “Hear Me. Love Me.” is a disruptive and genre-defining reality show that introduces the concept of virtual blind dating. It shows young women between 21 and 32 years of age, with diverse aspirations and from different walks of life, attempting to find love and companionship.
Every episode has one single woman making an acquaintance with three guys, ‘virtually,’ without ever leaving her room. The bachelors wear a mini-camera on their chests, sharing their lives but never revealing their faces, thereby eliminating looks as a deciding factor. After an intensive day of fast-track dating, it will be decision time – where the woman has to choose the one who has won her heart – and all of this, without ever seeing his face.
Innovative, authentic and with a broad appeal, the show puts the rules of attraction to the ultimate test because when it comes to dating, looks aren’t everything – or are they? Watch the show to find out what women really want only on Amazon Prime Video.
After winning hearts with her performances in films and as a television reality show judge, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is now set to give some valuable dating tips to lovebirds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.