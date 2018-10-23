MUMBAI— Tiger Shroff, who is known for his action as well as jaw-dropping dancing skills, started the trends of music videos among young celebrities. Disha Patani, Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sonakshi Sinha, Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor are among those who have followed suit.
The actor who featured in the music video “Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main” way back in 2014 and another video in 2015 named “Chal Wahaan Jaate Hain” also did the 2016 “Befikra.” Recently, Shroff again created a frenzy on social media with his latest video “The Prowl Anthem - Ready To Move” as he captivated the audience with his swift and smooth moves.
Shroff has always been a hot favorite among children and youth due to his impeccable dancing skills that leave the audience in awe every time he moves.
Only five films and four years old, Shroff has carved a place for himself as one of the most bankable stars and is now doing “Student Of The Year 2” and Yash Raj Films’ next with Hrithik Roshan.
Watch the video of "The Prowl Anthem" here.
