MUMBAI—Dancing is like dreaming with your feet. That’s what Tiger Shroff is out to prove when he dons his dancing shoes. The young dancing sensation and heartthrob of millions, who loves taking on challenges, be it with films, stunts, fitness or dancing, unveiled his music video #Areucoming recently.
The video will have both young as well as the not-so-young swaying and swinging to the beats. Produced by Happy Productions India, it is choreographed by Remo D’Souza and sung by Benny Dayal. The music is composed by Sachin–Jigar.
Commenting on the occasion, Shroff said, “I believe in the philosophy of 8 p.m. When you allow yourself to party, chill and relax with your friends after a hectic day at work, and that’s what resonates with me about this music video. It was delightful shooting the video, especially with some fabulous moves, all under Remo-sir’s excellent guidance. I had a great time working with Happy Productions India and this music video is full of fun, excitement and romance and sure to rock your season of love.”
Beautiful international model Larissa Bonesi features with Shroff. The music single is available on various platforms.
