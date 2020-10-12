MUMBAI —Tiger Shroff is not just the world’s youngest action superstar and India’s biggest youth icon, but is now the new music sensation on the block. He has joined Triller, a global music video app that has grown to be the go-to entertainment platform for consumers and creators alike, with his first-ever single “Unbelievable.”
The track, which was released and presented by the new-age pop music record label, Big Bang Music, has been ruling hearts on the Triller platform. This can be credited to the “gamified” and interactive challenge kick-started by Shroff – asking his fans to share interesting videos depicting how truly “unbelievable” they are, as this unlocks levels to get Shroff to join Triller and witness exclusive BTS content.
The vibe of the challenge was crafted to ensure that users are offered a unique opportunity to engage with the track, beyond the usual unilateral launches, with thrilling rewards in-store at each stage.
The overwhelming fans’ response led to Shroff finally joining the app, unlocking phase one successfully. Following this, the next milestone ensured the unveiling of exclusive behind-the-scene content including the making of the track, Shroff’s thought process while creating the song and other bytes – that were exclusively made available only for the Triller crew.
In its fourth week now, the challenge continues to witness immense participation from users across genres of content – dance, fashion, beauty, fitness, music and comedy, among others, garnering a staggering 35 million views so far! To top this, the five best entries will stand a chance to win personalized video messages and signed merchandise from Shroff himself.
At the heart of Triller is the passion to provide artistes with a plethora of opportunities that empower and enable them to creatively express themselves, while gaining the global exposure they deserve. Steering this commitment, the platform has partnered with Billboard for Top Triller US and Top Triller Global charts – that highlight the tracks trending on the application, weekly.
Shroff, with his successful singing debut, has recently joined the likes of Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Drake and JayZ – by featuring on the global chart, signifying the scope of recognition that Triller offers to its users.
Commenting on the success, Raj Mishra, head, Triller India, opined, “At Triller, we are all about making the magic happen! We are thrilled to have partnered with Tiger Shroff and Big Bang Music for the outstanding track. The consumer interaction has been nothing short of ‘unbelievable’, and we are truly excited to see what’s next. We are committed to boosting the experience of engaging – with music or content – exploring a multitude of possibilities that enable international cognizance and are conducive to the growth of the artiste / creator.”
Gaurav Wadhwa, co-founder and ceo, Big Bang Music, commented, “For us at Big Bang Music, launching and presenting Tiger’s singing debut has been extremely exciting, and indeed ‘Unbelievable’. We are super pumped to have collaborated with Triller India, enabling our vision of bringing fans closer to the artistes. This is only the start of the big bang thriller on Triller. We will continue testing, experimenting and innovating with new formats for our upcoming releases.”
The man himself, Tiger Shroff, said, “The experience of the #YouAreUnbelievable challenge on Triller has been amazing. I’m so grateful to the entire team that has worked on this and helped my track reach where it has. It has been humbling, to say the least, to witness my track on the Top Billboard Global charts. Here’s to making more music!”
“Triller” is an entertainment platform built for creators. It is a Los-Angeles based short video application, owned by Hollywood producer Ryan Kavanaugh and Sarnevesht's Proxima Media. The application recently launched in India, and since its entry, has witnessed exponential growth in terms of downloads and engagement. At the core of Triller lies the zeal to offer artistes and creators an opportunity to hone their craft and showcase their talent, with AI-powered capabilities that allow users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds.
