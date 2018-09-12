MUMBAI — Actor Tiger Shroff, who is gearing up for his forthcoming Yash Raj Films’ untitled project, said that he wants to be at his best to lock horns with his on-screen idol Hrithik Roshan in the film.
Shroff was interacting with the media Sept. 11 at the launch of “Macho Hint,” the new collection of innerwear brand Macho of which Shroff is the brand ambassador.
Asked whether he was ready to share screen with Roshan, he said: “I want to be at my best because he is always at his best and I don’t think he will ever go easy while shooting the film.”
There were reports that there will be a dance-off between the two dance icons in the film but Shroff said “it’s too early to pinpoint.”
“We haven’t really created that song yet but there is an interesting situation in the film where both of us come together on the dance floor,” he said.
When asked whether Rosha was playing his guru in the film, he said: “Yeah…we had sort of publicized the film in that way when we announced the film on social media.”
The film will see Vaani Kapoor as the female lead.
The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and it is slated to release on Gandhi Jayanti in 2019.
