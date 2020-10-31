MUMBAI—Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja stars in ZEE5’s short film titled “Driving Me Crazy” along with television heartthrob Mudit Nayar, who was last seen in “Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein” on Sony Entertainment Television.
The short is directed by an ex-film journalist Purnima Lamchhane, who is the daughter of the late Shri K.B. Lamchhane, who had produced the Vinod Khanna, Neetu Singh and Amjad Khan starrer “Rajmahal” in 1982.
Says Ahuja, ““Driving Me Crazy” is about the online dating world. Youngsters these days are hooked on to such apps in a quest to find love, which they seldom find. I am sure that the audiences will be able to relate to the content and love it.”
She adds, “I knew Purnima through my parents as she used to come home to interview them as a journalist. Being an entertainment journalist, writing stories comes naturally to her and being a producer’s daughter she has the got the ‘filmy bug’ in legacy. Purnima knew what she wanted right from the beginning and hence the work of actors became easy. Mudit Nayar is another awesome actor and is fast and accurate. I wish that we as a team do more projects together soon.”
The short is produced by Surender Bhatia under the banner of Glimpses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.