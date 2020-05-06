This is a 2019 short but I caught up with it just now. And I could not resist writing a review. “Tindey” is a short film, available on YouTube.
A normal middle-aged man, Kranti (Rajesh Sharma) wants some ‘kranti’ (revolution) in his humdrum life. His wife Shammo (Ashwini Kalsikar) always chides him for his small thinking but looks after him in every way. Kranti’s colleague in office introduces him to a dating app, Tindey (not TindeR, get it?), a pun also on the vegetable ‘tindey’ or Indian round melons, which Shammo has told her husband to get while returning home.
Kranti, instead, gets Tindey—the App and finds a match in a bubbly young woman, Molly (Adah Sharma) on it. They meet up and obviously there is an agenda from both sides.
Things take a turn when Shammo is leaving for a social trip for two days and Kranti is looking forward to go to the next step with Molly. And then their doorbell rings and life will never be the same again for all three.
Such a film can only emanate from creatives who are totally positive and sweet human beings—the genuine feel in the script, which is full of amusing moments and Molly’s deftly kept secrets, is heightened by the wonderful lines by Bhardwaj.
The climax is a highlight, very human, yet thought-provoking and socks our emotional solar plexus. Even if our lives seem bland, should we really rock the boat? What defines the parameters of good and flawed human beings? Is it temptation, succumbing to it, or something else?
Adah Sharma, as usual, is tops and her ability to hold any scene needs to be extolled. Rajesh Sharma is pitch-perfect as Kranti, the good man who is swayed by the thought of making life exciting for himself, thanks to a colleague who spurs him on. Ashwini Kalsekar is her usual self, which normally means brilliant.
Writer-director Seemaa Desai makes a fantastic debut as director and her future work will be keenly anticipated. Do not miss this one.
Rating: 4 stars
Produced by: Parag Desai & Sejal Kaushik
Directed by: Seemaa Desai
Written by: Seemaa Desai & Deepak Kapur Bhardwaj
Starring: Adah Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Bhaatt & Abhishek
