MUMBAI—Tips Ibadat is releasing a new single by Talat Aziz, “Maula Mere Maula.” This is his an Islamic spiritual song with an international vibe. The music is composed by Aziz. This is Aziz’s 40th year in the industry. The lyrics are by Hasan Kazmi.
The song will release Jan. 13 on YouTube/TipsIbadat, a new vertical by Tips Music dedicated to thank the Almighty, primarily in Hindi and Urdu. Kumar Taurani says, “It’s a pleasure working with the legend Talat Aziz and this song is a mesmerizing ‘dua’ (invocation) for all.”
Aziz stated, “It was a pleasure to work on “Maula Mere Maula” for a reputed music label like Tips Industries Ltd. This is the first time I have ventured into the spiritual space and I pray that God accepts this dua. I would like to thank Mr. Kumar Taurani and Tannaz Bandukwala, who coordinated this whole project and their whole team. I am happy with the result and hope that the music lovers also will be. I look forward to more of these in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.