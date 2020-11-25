MUMBAI—“Gajiyo” encapsulates the emotions of happiness and excitement of weddings. “The song gives you the purest vibes of Indian weddings,” claims a media release.
Kumar Taurani of Tips Music says, “At Tips, we aim to present the best to our audience. We have always been powered by innovation and will continue to do so.”
Lyricist Priya Saraiya adds, ““Gajiyo” has been my favorite Kutchi song and I love the traditional dhol beat in it. It’s a humble attempt of introducing our folk songs with a new flavor to this generation. It was amazing to record with Ash King—his unique voice has added a cool vibe to the song. And of course the beautiful melody by Parth Bharat Thakkar keeps the song rooted, yet fun.”
Music director Parth Bharat Thakkar cannot wait to see people grooving on “Gajiyo” this wedding season. “I had a great time creating this one with Priya Saraiya and Ash King. Kudos to Kumar-ji, Girish Taurani and Tips Music for producing and promoting regional music so well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.