MUMBAI — Tisca Chopra recently shared a small sneak-peek into her much-awaited web series on Disney+ Hotstar, “Fear 1.0.” The supernatural thriller has Chopra taking to her Instagram stories and sharing another interesting glimpse of her from the shoot of the show, which is currently underway in Mumbai suburbs.
Chopra’s makeup looks authentic in the picture as she shared that it feels like the bruise marks on her hands and face are real. After this has created a lot of noise in the minds of her fans, with this look-reveal, people are waiting for the release of the show, in which Saurabh Shukla and Rajesh Tailang co-star.
She posted: “Will Avni revolutionize this sleepy town or will digging up the past lead to dangerous consequences? Face your Fear. Out soon on Disney+Hotstar.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.