MUMBAI — During the COVID-19 pandemic, Tisca Chopra took the onus to help people get through this phase. A lot of celebrities are trying to help their fans through various activities. Some are suggesting good books, some have posted videos on cooking and some are making music videos.
Tisca Chopra found a unique way to help. She conducted a live session on her Instagram account with Dr. Sanjay Chugh, who specializes in Neuro-Psychiatry. The enlightening session lasted for an hour, where they discussed poignant issues people are dealing with currently, from anxieties to parenting.
Chopra asked Dr Chugh about how can one overcome anxiety and mental troubles during this period.Sharing her thoughts on this, Chopra said, “We all are sitting in our homes and there are chances that we might feel anxious with this drastic change in our lifestyle.”
“Due to this isolation period, anxiety and mental health are big issues today. We might do workouts to keep ourselves healthy physically, but it is equally important to stay fit mentally too and so I decided to get Dr. Chugh on board by Instagram to explain to people a lot of factors related to their psyche.”
Dr Chugh is a well-known Neuro-Psychiatrist she has known for many years.”I urged him to do this so that we can help share the right information and the right strategy to deal with the issues that people are going through,” the actress said. “The fight isn’t over yet and I hope that I can keep doing my bit by hosting more sessions like these for everyone.”
Way to go, ma’am.
