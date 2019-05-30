MUMBAI—Hrithik Roshan, whose film "Kaabil” releases in China Jun. 5, is receiving immense love from the Chinese audience. Awaiting his arrival in their country, the fans have given a new name to Roshan – “Da Shuai,” which means extremely handsome in Mandarin.
The actor has marked his presence in the hearts of his audience in this neighboring country. Da Shuai has already been flooded with emails and messages from his fans, who are looking forward to his arrival. The release in China will make a grand introduction to this hunk overseas. The movie featured Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam as the lead pair and was released in 2017.
Gautam wrapped up her “Bala” schedule early to join Roshan for the China premiere. China is now the new hot favorite market due to the growing popularity of Hindi cinema in China and also due to the magnitude of the market size.
Earlier, films like “PK,” “Dangal,” “3 Idiots, “Bahubali: The Beginning,” “Bajrangi Bhaijaan,” “Hichki” and “Secret Superstar” were among films that enjoyed massive success at the Chinese box-office.
Gautam said, “I’m elated with the news of the film releasing in China. ‘Kaabil’ has been a special film for me, and I’m glad that it is still traveling across and finding new audiences and love.”
