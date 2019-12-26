MUMBAI — The decade 2010 to 2019 will probably go down in history as the most momentous one in the history of Hindi cinema. But before we go into the pluses, as a starter, let us look at the oddball releases, most of them delayed, and some of them historic in other aspects.
2011:
Navketan’s last film (the banner took off in 1950!), “Chargesheet” released, written, produced and directed by Dev Anand, who also headed the otherwise non-star-cast. It was a non-starter. It was Anand’s swan song in all capacities after a debut 65 years before! Soon, he was planning “Hare Rama Hare Krishna 2” and had already asked Prem Chopra to be in the cast again! But it was not to be!
2013:
“Bombay Talkies” was an anthology of four short films with an underlying common thread to commemorate the centenary of Indian cinema. Directed by Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee, the four-in-one films were critically applauded and won a semblance of international attention.
If Dev-saab was the oldest hero to star in this decade, his ‘50s and ‘60s heroine Waheeda Rehman was the oldest heroine—in “Love in Bombay” directed by and starring Joy Mukerji. Shankar-Jaikishan tuned lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri! Mohammed Rafi (who died almost 40 years ago!) had sung for Mukerji, while Kishore, who passed away in 1987, sang for himself!
The film was completed in 1973-1974 but was lying in the cans, undiscovered, until it was found by chance and partly restored by Joy’s son Sujoy, years after his death!
“Deewana Main Deewana” was the first signed film of Priyanka Chopra, and had her opposite Govinda in a rom-com directed by K.C. Bokadia. The film, launched around 2000-2001, made it to the screen 12 years later with this title (it was different earlier!), and the rom-com was converted into a “Baazigar”-like thriller!
Bokadia reportedly even “composed” a song among the two new numbers added. Interestingly, this writer interviewed Chopra for the first time ever, and on the phone, for this film in 2001/2002, through her publicist when she was shooting in Chennai! Chopra’s first release was “The Hero” in early 2003!
2014:
In the beginning of the year, “Sholay” was redone in 3D and released. The biggest hit in the history of Indian cinema was a washout in this format and could not even recover the cost of the investment needed for the 3D process!
2015:
“Court,” which won the National Best Film award was included even among rthe Hindi releases. It had “organically placed” lines in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and English and did not belong to any one language as per its censor certificate!
“I Love New York” was a delayed release featuring Sunny Deol and Kangana Ranaut and was a washout.
2016:
Another Dev Anand film came—“Aman Ke Farishtay” that was delayed at least by 24 years! Hema Malini was the heroine. It was released only in B-grade halls.
2017:
“Ek Thi Rani Aisi Bhi” was a delayed political drama, almost a biopic, featuring Hema Malini and Vinod Khanna. Within a week, it had disappeared.
2018:
Prabhudeva played the lead in the silent film “Mercury.” It proved to be a dud.
Three delayed films came in—Govinda’s decent “FryDay,” Sunny Deol’s dated “Bhaiaji Superhit” and “Mohalla Assi.” All vamoosed without a trace.
The experimental “Pihu” featuring a two year-old as the protagonist, and was another non-starter.
Yet another delayed release was “Rangeela Raja” featuring Govinda in a double role. Pehlaj Nihalani thought that his return to his one-time fave hero of “Aankhen” complete with double-role and three-heroine formula would work big time. It did not even take off.
