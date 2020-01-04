MUMBAI — The decade 2010 to 2019 was the one of the Great Indian Change in everything: lifestyle, food habits, generational shifts in preferences, technology, television, the digital space, music, transport, politics, sports and finally cinema. Everything went for a paradigm shift.
January 1, 2010 had seen no film release: there was a prevalent belief that the first Friday of a new year is jinxed, and this time, it fell on a Friday! The Jan. 8 releases, “Dulha Mil Gaya” and “Pyaar Impossible” seemed to vindicate this, as both films were disasters. Until March, when “Atithi…Tum Kab Jaoge?” released, and was a tepid success, the scenario was dismal. March 19th saw the first small-budget hit, “Love Sex Aur Dhokha.” Two stars of prominence today after long struggles—Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha—made their debuts here.
On April 30 came the first true-blue hit, “Housefull,” starring Akshay Kumar. This is now the second of three well-known comic franchises of Hindi cinema—“Golmaal” and “Dhamaal” being the other two.
Maybe that was symbolic in a way, because Akshay Kumar has ended 2019 with the super-hit “Good Newwz” that released on the last Friday of the decade, a la “Maine Pyar Kiya” in 1989, and “3 Idiots” in 2009! The latest in the “Housefull: series, “Housefull 4,” also came onto the screen in 2019.
Unlike 2010, which had only the third and fourth entrants into the 100-crore club with “Dabangg” (which revived the importance of the situational lip-synch song after a two- to three-year confused phase) and “Golmaal 3,” there were a record 17 members in this club in 2019, with a possible 18th in “Pati Patni Aur Woh.” Not that 100 crore, as we have said repeatedly, signified a hit or super-hit. But it does show a collection of 100 crore nett in theatrical footfalls, so it is some kind of an index.
However, this decade was the phase in which good music, lyrics and singing went for a total toss: slowly but irrevocably.
What we got to watch in this decade was an array of films of all scales, genres and, most importantly, content. As Akshaye Khanna said recently, “In any other decade, a “Saand Ki Aankh” would not have even found release. After that, it all depends on the movie’s connect with the audiences.”
Though most film and trade observers and insiders prefer to give the credit for the mind-boggling variety to a changed and much more open-minded audience, filmmaker R. Balki attributes it surprisingly to the filmmakers. Pointing out that the audiences have ALWAYS accepted different cinema from the earliest times, he maintains that the filmmakers and scriptwriters now realized that “templates” were not the only way out to tell stories that made a mark and also did good business.
Among the plethora of such films that were widely accepted on a huge scale were a range from “AndhaDhun” and “Badhaai Ho” to “Airlift,” “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” and “Dangal.” And endorsers of mass entertainers may also note the fact that nothing sub-standard was accepted in that zone either: besides the comic franchises, the mainstream hits were most of the Salman-athons, “Race 2,” “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani,” “Chennai Express,” “Singham,” “Simmba,” the “Tiger” franchise, “War” and more.
There was a variety of movies, but certain genres did have an upper hand:
- Sequels and franchises of all genres, including “Hate Story” on a modest scale, “Dhoom:3,” “Tanu Weds Manu,” “Murder” and more.
- Bio-pics that included “Mary Kom,” “Raazi,” Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,” “Dangal,” “Hichki,” “Kesari,” “Gully Boy,” “Neerja,” “Sanju” et al.
- An allied genre was narrations of real events in “Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran,” “Mission Mangal,” “URI:The Surgical Strike” or “Raid.”
- Patriotism in various shades was thus very much “in” and thisw as especially noticed in the pre-election season of 2019, which saw “The Tashkent Files,” “URI…” and “Kesari” hit big.
- Comedies across the spectrum, all the way to a “Grand Masti,” were welcomed. Humor was also welcomed as a means to convey key messages, like in Rajkumar Hirani’s “PK” or “102 Not Out.”
- Humor, primarily, was used as a potent tool for bolder, more ‘personal’ topics like erectile dysfunction (“Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”), the use of IVF when couples cannot conceive (“Good Newwz”), late pregnancy (“Badhaai Ho”) and even menstrual hygiene (“Pad-Man’).
- South films in Hindi versions (the “Robot” and “Bahubali” series) got a new lease of life, and even major Hindi films began to have Tamil and Telugu versions.
- Women-centric films were standout, and certain heroines like Rani Mukerji (“Mardaani, “Mardaani 2,” “Hichki,” “No One Killed Jessica” with Vidya Balan), Vidya Balan (“Kahaani,” “The Dirty Picture”), Kangana Ranaut (“Queen,” “Tanu Weds Manu” series), Alia Bhatt (the “…Ki Dulhania” series, “Raazi”), Sonam Kapoor (“Neerja”), and Taapsee Pannu (“Naam Shabana,” “Badla”) and others like “Mission Mangal” and “Veere Di Wedding” showed that women were very much in the forefront of successful films—if well-made.
- Among the pioneering or unique films were “Grand Masti,” a full-on sex comedy in A-grade cinema that became a super-hit, “Toonpur Ka Superrhero,” a part live and part-animation film with a message, “Khichdi—The Movie,” India’s first film based on characters from a popular TV serial, “Court,” a film officially censored in four languages including Hindi and “Pihu,” centering around a two year-old child.
THE DECADE AT A GLANCE
2010:
Biggest hit: Dabangg (Followed by Golmaal 3)
Best Films: Dabangg, Road to Sangam, Robot (Hindi version)
Biggest Debacles: Kites, Guzaarish, Veer, Action Replayy, Tees Maar Khan
Discoveries: Ranveer Singh (Band Baaja Baaraat), Sonakshi Sinha (Dabanngg) Rajkummar Rao (Love Sex Aur Dhokha) & Shraddha Kapoor (Teen Patti), Aditya Roy Kapur (Action Replayy)
Unsung Gems: Road to Sangam
Hype of the Year: Udaan, Peepli [Live]
Music of the Year: Dabangg, Action Replayy, Guzaarish, Veer
2011:
Biggest hit: Bodyguard (Followed by Ready, Singham, The Dirty Picture)
Best Films: Chalo Dilli, Chillar Party
Biggest Debacles: Patiala House, Tees Maar Khan, 7 Khoon Maaf, Mausam, Rascals, RA. One
Discoveries: Nitesh Tiwari (Director / Chillar Party), Ali Abbas Zafar (Director / Mere Brother Ki Dulhan), Kartik Aaryan (Pyaar Ka Punch Nama), Parineeti Chopra (Ladies Vs Ricky Behl)
Unsung Gems: 404—Error Not Found, I Am Kalam
Hype of the Year: Rockstar
Music of the Year: —
2012:
Biggest hit: Ek Tha Tiger (Rowdy Rathore, OMG—Oh My God!, Kahaani)
Best Films: Kahaani, Vicky Donor, English Vinglish
Biggest Debacles: Players, Agent Vinod, Joker, Tezz
Discoveries: Ayushmann Khurrana & Yami Gautam (Vicky Donor), Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt & Sidharth Malhotra (Student of the Year), Arjun Kapoor (Ishqzaade), Sunny Leone (Jism 2), Ileana D’Cruz (Barfi!), Arijit Singh (Playback Singer)
Unsung Gems: —
Hype of the Year: Paan Singh Tomar, Gangs of Wasseypur, Gangs of Wasseypur 2
Music of the Year: —
2013:
Biggest hit: Dhoom:3 (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Grand Masti, Chennai Express, Aashiqui 2)
Best Films: Go Goa Gone, ABCD—Any Body Can Dance, Special 26
Biggest Debacles: Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Himmatwala
Discoveries: Sushant Singh Rajput (Kai Po Che!), Taapsee Pannu (Chashme Baddoor)
Unsung Gems: Table No. 21
Hype of the Year: Bombay Talkies, Ship of Theseus, Lootera, The Lunchbox, Shahid
Music of the Year: Go Goa Gone, ABCD—Anybody Can Dance, Aashiqui 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, D-Day, Goliyon Ki RasLila—RamLila
2014:
Biggest hit: PK (Kick, Queen)
Best Films: Queen, 2 States, Holiday
Biggest Debacles: Humshakals
Discoveries: Rakul Preet Singh (Yaariyan), Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon (Heropanti), Amaal Mallik (Music / Jai Ho!)
Unsung Gems: Finding Fanny
Hype of the Year: Haider
Music of the Year: 2 States, Queen, Daawat-E-Ishq
2015:
Biggest hit: Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Bahubali—The Beginning, Tanu Weds Manu Returns)
Best Films: Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Bahubali—The Beginning, Badlapur, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Piku, Tanu Weds Manu Returns
Biggest Debacles: Brothers, Phantom, Shaandaar, Tamasha, Bombay Velvet, Roy
Discoveries: Bhumi Pednekar (Dum Laga Ke Haisha), Kiara Advani (Fugly), Amit Ravindernath Sharma (Tevar), Tanishk Bagchi (Music / Tanu Weds Manu Returns)
Unsung Gems: Detective Byomkesh Bakshy
Hype of the Year: NH10
Music of the Year: Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Bajirao Mastani, Dilwale
2016:
Biggest hit: Dangal (Sultan)
Best Films: Airlift, Sultan, Dangal, Neerja, Nil Battey Sannata
Biggest Debacles: Fan, Fitoor, Mirzya, Mohenjo Daro, Baar Baar Dekho
Discoveries: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (director), Disha Patani (M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story), Pooja Hegde (Mohenjo Daro), Kriti Kharbanda (Raaz Reboot / Hindi debut), Sanya Malhotra & Fatima Sana Shaikh (Dangal)
Unsung Gems: Phobia, Dhanak
Hype of the Year: Aligarh, Raman Raghav 2.0
Music of the Year: Sultan, Befikre, Fitoor
2017:
Biggest hit: Bahubali 2—The Conclusion (Hindi version), Tiger Zinda Hai
Best Films: Bahubali 2—The Conclusion (Hindi version), Jagga Jasoos, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, The Ghazi Attack (Hindi version)
Biggest Debacles: Rangoon, Half Girlfriend, Raabta, Tubelight, Jagga Jasoos, Jab Harry Met Sejal
Discoveries: —
Unsung Gems: Jagga Jasoos, Chef, The Ghazi Attack
Hype of the Year: Phillauri, Lipstick under my Burkha, Newton
Music of the Year: Jagga Jasoos
2018:
Biggest hit: Sanju (Padmaavat, Badhaai Ho, Raazi, Simmba, Stree, AndhaDhun)
Best Films: Badhaai Ho, Hichki, Pad-Man, Raazi, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, AndhaDhun, Mulk
Biggest Debacles: Thugs of Hindostan, Zero
Discoveries: Ishaan Khatter & Jahnvi Kapoor (Dhadak), Sara Ali Khan (Kedarnath), Amar Kaushik (Director / Stree)
Unsung Gems:Karwaan
Hype of the Year: Manmarziyan, Tumbbad, Pihu
Music of the Year: AndhaDhun
2019:
Biggest hit: URI: The Surgical Strike (War, Good Newwz, Housefull 4, Kabir Singh, Mission Mangal, Bala)
Best Films: Gully Boy, The Tashkent Files, De De Pyaar De, Chhichhore, Bala, Mission Mangal, Mardaani 2
Biggest Debacles: Kalank, Panipat, Prasthaanam, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Pagalpanti
Discoveries: Akiv Ali (Director / De De Pyaar De), Gopi Puthran (Director / Mardaani 2), Pranutan Bahl (Notebook), Ananya Panday (Student of the Year 2)
Unsung Gems: Section 375, Bypass Road
Hype of the Year: Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi
Music of the Year: Gully Boy
