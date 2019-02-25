MUMBAI—Ajay Devgn-starrer "Total Dhamaal," helmed by Indra Kumar, minted Rs 62.40 crore at the box office in its opening weekend.
"Total Dhamaal" is the third installment of the successful franchise "Dhamaal," which originally starred Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi and Riteish Deshmukh alongside Sanjay Dutt.
Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Ashok Thakeria, Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit, Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak, the film released on Feb. 22.
The movie collected Rs 16.50 crore on day one, Rs 20.40 crore on day two and Rs 25.50 crore on day three – taking the total to Rs 62.40 crore, read a statement from the film's publicist.
It also stars Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor and Boman Irani.
