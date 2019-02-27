MUMBAI— The adventure comedy “Total Dhamaal” has seen massive success, garnering great word-of-mouth and box-office collections. The film collected over Rs. 62 crore nett in the opening weekend despite negative reviews, and has notched up Rs. 72.25 cr. on the first four days. A century will be a cakewalk.
The film, which has attracted family audiences and kids, has a special strategy to attract the audiences away from home. The cinema chain PVR is showing the film with English subtitles for Expats. This is for the first time a comedy movie will have subtitles. The shows with subtitles are for select cinemas and started from Feb. 27 for a week.
The ensemble cast film is directed and co-produced by Indra Kumar and co-produced by Ajay Devgn (who also heads the cast), Ashok Thakeria, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari. With “URI: The Surgical Strikes” crossing Rs. 234.02 crore, set to cross “Simmba” and still going strong, “Total Dhamaal” is racing towards “Gully Boy,” which had a head-start of eight days, which until Monday had crossed Rs. 120.80 crore.
