MUMBAI— The trailer of Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Maruti International and Fox Star Studios’ “Total Dhamaal,” the third film in the franchise, was launched in style Jan. 21 at Mumbai’s PVR Icon. There was a carnival atmosphere created with a band, jugglers, men on stilts and so on. Inside the auditorium later, “money” was showered on the media from the sides, as a reminder that the film is a wild adventure with a Rs. 50 crore treasure as its base. Ashok Thakeria and India Kumar co-produce with Ajay Devgn, Markand Adhikari and Anand Pandit.
The principal cast (Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ajay Devgn- also a co-producer, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jafferi with Johny Lever, Vijay Patkar and Pitobash) and co-producer-director Indra Kumar were present, and as in almost every film, they heaped encomiums on each other. A question from a scribe led to Kumar acknowledging the mammoth contribution of the writers, while Kapoor, who plays a Gujarati, stated that he owed Indra Kumar and a gentleman called Vyas, whatever expertise he had shown in the language.
Kumar confessed that key players Riteish Deshmukh and Boman Irani could not make it that day, thanked Devgn for “putting together” the whole project and for bringing in NY Studios for the amazing visual effects, and stated that he as well as Sanjay Dutt were unhappy about not coming together this time due to the latter’s date issues – the ensemble cast’s dates had to be kept in mind. He also agreed with a scribe that “Double Dhamaal” was not as good as the first and expressed the hope that the third film would make up for that.
Pitobash stated that this was his first-ever mainstream commercial film and a learning process with all the stalwarts as he, like so many, had tended to dismiss these kind of entertaining films that were actually so difficult to make. Finally, Warsi quipped that he called Kapoor “Mr. Kapoor” out of respect, “though I can’t stand him!”
Here are five reasons why the trailer compels us to watch the film and make us feel we have the next blockbuster on hand:
• The film is the third and biggest of the twice-successful franchise and promises a madcap adventure with all kinds of animals, vehicles and landscapes – AND an ensemble cast. As Dixit put it, “If the audience laughs at least half as much as I did on sets with the team, we will have a success!”
• It is a film about reunions: Dixit and Kapoor come together 19 years after “Pukar” with a repertoire of hits that include “Beta” from Ashok Thakeria and Kumar, “Tezaab,” “Ram Lakhan” and “Kishen Kanhaiya” among others. Dixit recalled working with Devgn 18 years after “Yeh Raaste Hai Pyaar Ke,” Kapoor with Jafferi 34 years after “Meri Jung,” Lever consolidating his association with Kapoor after “Tezaab” (1988) and so on. The Dixit-Kapoor reunion is the most alluring, and she also has had a flop-proof tally with Kumar in “Dil,” “Beta” and “Raja.” Kapoor and Devgn too have each worked with Kumar at least twice before.
• The film stars Crystal, the monkey from the Hollywood classic “Night Of The Museum” for the first time in an Indian film.
• Like the all-male “Dhamaal” released in 2007, this caper comedy is made in the old Hollywood comedy tenor and with a non-stop surfeit of gags and one-liners.
• It’s been more than 15 months since the last mainstream comedy, “Golmaal Again” came and triumphed. People are waiting and craving for a classic commercial laugh-riot and a blockbuster that appeals pan-India.
Watch the trailer here.
