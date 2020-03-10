MUMBAI — According to Trinetra Bajpai and Anshula Bajpai’s new book, ironically titled “Dilip Kumar: Peerless Icon Inspiring Generations,” living legend Kamini Kaushal was reportedly Dilip Kumar’s first love interest.
This new book on on the Tragedy King’s many romantic liaisons, their love affair began with the three films they did—“Shaheed” (1948), “Shabnam” and “Nadiya ke Paar,” which rank among the earliest films for both—Kumar began with “Jwar Bhata” in 1944 and Kaushal with “Neecha Nagar” (1946). After this, of course, he had other affairs or rumored relationships with names as assorted as Madhubala and Vyjayanthimala before marrying Saira Banu in 1967.
Although Kumar never directly spoke of being in love, the book has quotes from associates who vouch for the romance. Kathak exponent Sitara Devi is said to have encountered the couple “huddled together” in a Mumbai suburban train’s first class. Producer-director P.N. Arora, who directed Kaushal in “Pugree,” revealed that Dilip Kumar frequently visited the actress on the sets.
One day, Kaushal’s brother, who was in the Army, came and threatened to kill Kaushal if she did not call off her romance, and also threatened to kill Kumar. Reportedly, Kaushal’s brother shot himself when he failed to end the love affair, and this was perceived as a major reason why Kaushal gave up the romance.
After his marriage, the grapevine still linked him to a couple of actresses, and the actor even had a second marriage to a lady named Asma.
A few years ago, another book on Kumar surfaced but did not work. This was said to be an official version of his life. This writer had, before the delayed book’s release, had wanted to do an interview with the actor and was instructed by Banu and the author to email the questions.
However, the answers to the most interesting and new questions were not given and only replies to a few FAQs, which were a must but formed 25 percent of the queries, were sent back. Since this did not work as the world knew these answers, this writer did not go ahead.
