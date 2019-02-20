MUMBAI—The trailer of Tigmanshu Dhulia’s “Milan Talkies” was launched at the G-7 multiplex in Mumbai, the old-world-like theater complex that is now considered a multiplex but still caters to the masses. It was attended by the cast, including Ali Fazal, Shraddha Srinath, Ashutosh Rana, and Sikander Kher along with director Tigmanshu Dhulia. Fazal and Srinath both arrived in a decorated cycle-rickshaw.
Milan Talkies is produced by P.S. Chhatwal of Filmy Keeda Productions. It is a love story set in Uttar Pradesh around 2010 when single-screen theaters were still prominent in smaller Indian towns and film prints were still in circulation.
Fazal said, “This is a very special film for me. It was a great experience working on this film with Tigmanshu-sir and the entire team. I can’t wait to show the film to the audience. I strongly believe that there is something very earnest and honest about the film. Eventually, it is the audiences that decide good and bad. ‘Milan Talkies’ is told from the grassroots perspective of a common projectionist in a single-screen theatre.”
Dhulia stated, “The trailer reaction is overwhelming, and I am glad that the audiences liked it. The entire journey of ‘Milan Talkies’ has been a rollercoaster ride and it is a very emotional moment for all of us.”
Written by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Kamal Pandey, the film also stars Sanjay Mishra and Reecha Sinha. Om Prakash Bhatt of Purple Bull Entertainment is the associate producer, and the film is set to release Mar. 15. Watch the film's trailer here.
