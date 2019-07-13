MUMBAI—The hard-hitting social drama, “Chicken Curry Law,” seems full of promise as we watch the high-octane trailer. The film deals with a very sensitive subject and the moot point of multiple debates in our country – Rape.
Directed by Shekhar Sirrin, “Chicken Curry Law” follows the journey of a young girl Maya, a trained belly dancer who comes to India in search of employment but gets brutally raped and is left to die. Her quest for justice brings two powerhouse actors, Ashutosh Rana and Makrand Deshpande, as attorneys in a courtroom face-off. The film raises multiple questions and exposes the loopholes in our legal system.
Speaking at the trailer launch, Sirrin said, “My film is the outcome of extensive research. We have interviewed a myriad mix of professionals – activists, lawyers, psychologists and victims as well. I would say that was the most difficult part of making this film. I wanted an in-depth research before attempting a subject like this. I have been lucky to have Ashustosh and Makrand on board and their nuanced performances brings the story to life.”
He added, “We keep talking about content being king. This is one film that I can safely say has two key driving forces – research and script. I would urge moviegoers to watch the film as I believe there is a substantial takeaway for every Indian.”
Nivedita Bhattacharya, Zakir Hussain, Aman Verma and Polish actress Nataliya Janoszek are a part of the stellar cast. This film aims to shatter stereotypical assumptions faced by foreign women in India and upholds our cultural tradition of Atithi Devo Bhava (A guest is like God).
Produced by Seven Hills Cine Creations, the film is being released by Panorama Studios International Aug. 9. Watch the trailer here.
