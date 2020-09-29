MUMBAI — The first trailer and poster for Emraan Hashmi’s film "Harami" has arrived in advance of the 2020 Busan International Festival.
This is Emraan Hashmi’s latest international production and has been nominated for the best film, best director and best audience awards. The awards, known as the ‘New Currents Award,’ ‘Kim Jiseok Award' and the ‘KNN Audience award,’ are the highest awards the festival bestows on the films selected for the main competition at the prestigious festival.
The film, written and directed by Shyam Madiraju, marks the return of Emraan Hashmi to international cinema after "Tigers," reaffirming his love for hard-hitting and gripping films since his collaboration with the Oscar-winning director Danis Stanovich in 2014. Emraan Hashmi Films also co-produces the film with US-based Germ Collective and other US producing partners. Brent Maddock and Pravesh Singh Rajput produce the film, with Paul Feig, Sunny Khanna and Navin Shetty on-board as executive producers.
The trailer captures the striking street saga of youth crime and broken destinies, playing out against the vibrant and chaotic backdrop of Mumbai. "Harami" marks the debut for 16-year-old Rizwan Shaikh as ‘Pachpan,’ the leader of a pack of pickpockets and also Dhanashree Patil as Uma, Pachapan’s love interest. The film, a collaboration of some of the best international talent, has music by Oscar winner Antonio Sanchez ("Birdman") and sound mixed by Oscar winner Craig Mann ("Whiplash") in Los Angeles.
The film is having its world premiere at Busan Film Festival, which is being held between Oct. 21 and 30.
