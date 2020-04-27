MUMBAI — For India, there could not have been a more action-packed decade than the ‘80s. That decade experienced it all—the power, the glory and the agony. But there is one story that we may or may not be aware of, which is that of “Mastram,” the quintessential writer of this era who spoke the lingo of the Hindi heartland – literally! The series starts streaming on MX Player Apr. 30.
One teacher and many lessons – his stories were the only guide required for boys to graduate to men. His stimulating books served as the wings to every boy’s imagination and fantasies.
The 10 episodes feature stories of passion intertwined with turbulent day-to-day scenarios from Mastram’s real life. These stories will transport you into the bygone era of the '80s and introduce you to the game changer— “Mastram.”
The series stars an ensemble cast with Anshuman Jha, Tara Alisha Berry, Aakash Dabhade, Rani Chatterjee, Jagat Rawat, Kenisha Awasthi, Garima Jain, IshaChabbra and Aabha Paul.
