MUMBAI—Inspired by an amazing true story of a family that will make audiences laugh, cry and be inspired, “The Sky Is Pink” is a film about the abiding power of timeless love, and what it really means to be a family. It is the sweeping and heartfelt journey of the love of a couple spanning 30 years, told through the lens of their sassy, sardonic and spunky teenage daughter Aisha Chaudhary. Most of all, it’s a poignant celebration of love and life itself.
The film brings back the “Dil Dhadakne Do” on-screen couple, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar. It also stars Zaira Wasim (who plays Aisha) and Rohit Saraf.
Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, co-produced by Priyanka Chopra’s Purple Pebble Pictures and directed by Shonali Bose, the film has music by Pritam and lyrics by Gulzar and will release in over 25 countries Oct. 11.
Director Shonali Bose said, “This film has been a momentous journey for me. ‘The Sky is Pink’ is a deeply personal story, and I’m so excited to share it with everyone.” The film is written by Shonali Bose and Nilesh Maniyar.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas said, “‘The Sky Is Pink’ is a story of love and hope and I think it will resonate with everyone at some level. We’ve all faced loss, and this movie shows us how to celebrate the life of your loved one, instead of mourning their death. I knew playing Aditi Chaudhary was going to be challenging, and portraying her journey on screen has been really special. As co-producer, I’m so proud to be a part of making a film like this.”
Our view: Like Bose’s last film, “Margarita with a Straw,” this film’s trailer does have its emotional highs and tackles family relationships. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is looking gorgeous and has shown that she continues to better herself as a (hugely natural) actress. So does Farhan Akhtar. Zaira Wasim gives a good performance in what might be her last appearance on screen. But the real crux is whether an offbeat director like Bose can fit into Chopra’s vision of a wholesome, mainstream family entertainer. Chopra, after all, has done Bose the honor of signing the lady to helm her first HINDI production.
Watch the trailer here.
