MUMBAI — The trailer of “Chhalaang,” a unique social comedy was unveiled Oct. 17.
Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film is a Luv Films production and is presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan (“Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety,” “De De Pyaar De”) and Ankur Garg, the film stars Rajkummar Rao, a numerologically- realigned Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik, Zeeshan Ayyub, Ila Arun and Jatin Sarna in pivotal roles.
The film aims to strike a connect with children by releasing on the eve of Children’s Day Nov. 13. Add to that, with the fervor of Diwali around the same time, “Chhalaang” promises to be a film that appeals to the entire household providing a wholesome family-viewing experience. Prime members in India and across 200 countries and territories can stream the global premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
Director Hansal Mehta, riding high on the success and critical hosannas got by his web series “Scam 1992—The Harshad Mehta Story,” shared, “We made this film with the hopes of delivering a beautiful message through a light-hearted comedy. While being extremely relevant to students’ and teachers’ lives, “Chhalaang” is a complete package filled with emotions of love, comedy, friendship, rivalry and emotional drama, making it a perfect Diwali family entertainer.”
Rao said, “Sports plays an essential role in building the character of children while having fun. “Chhalaang” took me back to my schooldays—looking back I realize how the sports I played in school have shaped me as a person today. This is a special film – a true family watch and perfect as a Diwali launch. I look forward to the release of this inspiring film across the globe and hope that this family entertainer brings back joyful childhood memories while sending a powerful message.”
Bharuccha added, “I enjoy exploring unique, exciting roles across films and my character in “Chhalaang” is one that I have never explored before. When the film came my way, I was excited to essay this unique character while working with some of the best talent in the industry, including Rajkummar Rao, Saurabh Shukla and Satish Kaushik, who are known for their impeccable performances.”
“Chhalaang” is a hilarious yet inspirational journey of a PT master from a semi- government-funded school in Northern India. Montu (Rajkummar Rao) is a typical PT master for whom it is just a job. When circumstances put everything that Montu cares for at stake, including Neelu (Nushrratt Bharuccha) who he loves, Montu is forced to do what he has never done—teach!
