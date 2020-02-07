MUMBAI — The power-packed trailer of the third installment of the successful “Baaghi” franchise released recently. It is unbelievable that fans have showered so much love on the trailer that it has garnered 59 million views in just 24 hours across all platforms, which makes it Hindi cinema’s most viewed trailer of all time. Laden with action and the right base of emotion, the trailer has been appreciated all across for its action sequences.
Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment took to their social media handle and posted a video to announce the big achievement, stating, “We are grateful for all the love you have given to our Baaghi. Our #Baaghi3Trailer has already set new records by becoming Bollywood's most viewed trailer in 24 hours.
From the celebrities to fans taking it all over on social media, the trailer is creating all the roar. The increasing numbers are proof of how much the audience is loving it.
Alongside Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor is seen in a never-seen-before avatar. Running on cars in a circular motion, challenging gravity and winning against it—the franchise promises an extravaganza as Ronnie, this time, is up against a nation to fight his biggest battle! “Baaghi 3” is all set to hit screens Mar. 6. The movie stars Riteish Deshmukh, with Disha Patani in a cameo, and is directed by Ahmed Khan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.