A beefy young man bashes up fellow convicts in jail and is like a one-man killing machine. What’s the back story?
Well, Advait (the man in question, played by Aditya Roy Kapur), was a normal young guy, albeit from a broken home, who met Sara (Disha Patani) in Goa when he was chilling out and she had come down from abroad. The two decide to enjoy life, as per Sara’s credo, “from one high to another” and after a span of rave parties and other adventures with him, Sara finds herself pregnant.
An alarmed Advait runs away from the responsibility and when he realizes his folly, comes back to find Sara in big trouble. But all this happens later. The film, told in non-linear fashion, starts with cops investigating trouble in Goa where Advait calls up mercurial cop Agashe (Anil Kapoor) to announce each of the three murders of cops that he is committing. Agashe uses unconventional methods with criminals, but his colleague Michael (Kunal Khemu) goes by the book. And after the seemingly final murder, Advait surrenders when he could have escaped. Why?
Goa has been a fave locale for various kinds of films that include thrillers and action dramas, and some, like “Dum Maaro Dum” or Mohit Suri’s “Murder 2” (2011) and “Go Goa Gone” (2013) have explored its darker side of crime and rave parties. This time, Suri refreshingly carves a neat if convoluted thriller with a twist in the end. The non-linear narration helps in elevating the graph of the suspense but does get a shade confusing on occasion. The pre-climax and climax lift the film to a higher level after a routine first half.
Suri is back to his favorite crime genre, though there are similarities to his “Ek Villain” (2014) as well as his first two films “Zeher” and “Kalyug.” The dark-hued script is flawless and the dialogues minimalistic. Vikas Sivaraman’s cinematography, Deven Murdeshwar’s editing and Raju Singh’s background score are assets, though the songs disappoint.
Aditya Roy Kapur comes into his own as an action hero, and delivers a punch as the killing machine. This is Disha Patani’s best and longest role to date and she is superb as Sara, who lives life king-size before becoming the victim of a psychopath. Her million-dollar looks, smile and figure tangibly boost the vitality of her performance.
Anil Kapoor is magnificent as the quirky cop, and not only provides the light moments but also elevates the emotional highs. Kunal Khemu is excellent as the about-to-be-married inspector who ardently feels for his murdered colleagues and yet does not break the rules in trying to trace his culprits.
From the rest of the cast, Elli AvvRam is sincere, and the black (Ogunro Gbolabo Lucas) is delightful in his cameo. Devika Vatsa makes a mark as Agashe’s daughter. This is Suri’s best work since “Ek Villain” and though a tad too violent, it is a novel take on the suspense genre in Hindi cinema.
Rating: ***1/2
Produced by: Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar & Jay Shewakramani
Directed by: Mohit Suri
Written by: Aseem Arora & Aniruddh Guha
Music: R.D. Burman, Mithoon, Ankit Tiwari, Ved Sharma, Adnan Dhol, Rabi Ahmed & The Fusion Project
Starring: Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Kunal Khemu, Amruta Khanvilkar, Ellie AvvRam, Keith Sequeira, Vatsal Seth, Prasad Jawade, Shashank Darne, Sanjeev Dhuri, Ogunro Gbolabo Lucas, Devika Vatsa, Ravi Muthu Raman, Shaad Randhawa, Sunil Rodrigues, Makarand Deshpande & others
