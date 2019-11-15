MUMBAI — Ajay Devgn, actor and co-producer, tweeted about his 100th film “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” and his alliance with Amar Chitra Katha, the decades-old publishing company that makes and markets comic books on Indian folk, historical and mythological stories.
His tweet reads: “Story of a brave warrior, a faithful friend, and a loving father. We’re glad to be associated with Amar Chitra Katha. On the occasion of #ChildrensDay2019, here’s presenting the cover page of #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior.
#TanhajiTrailerOnNov19”
This is a welcome initiative as well as a smart marketing device, as children wanting to watch any film mostly adds one or two ticket per parent!
The film is making all the right waves right and marks Saif Ali Khan’s return as antagonist after sterling turns in the past like “Ek Hasina Thi” and some others. Kajol is cast with her husband after eight films in the past and eight years after their last collaboration “Toonpur Ka Superrhero.” Om Raut makes his debut as a director.
