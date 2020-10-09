MUMBAI — Social Activist, entrepreneur, author, actress and dancer, Acharya Mahamandeleshvar Kinnar Akkhada Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, a transgender, took to social media to praise the trailer of "Laxmmi Bomb" starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, calling it "dhamaakedaar" or sensational.
In a specially recorded video, Tripathi thanks Kumar and team for making this movie on a transgender and says that the trailer itself tells you how good the film will be. Kumar, who has played all kinds of roles in his films, plays a transgender ghost in the revenge drama.
The Raghava Lawrence-written and directed mix of horror, comedy and a message, will release in Diwali week, Nov. 9, on Disney+Hotstar and is co-produced by Cape of Good Films (Akshay Kumar's home banner), Tusshar Kapoor, Shabina Khan and Fox Star Studios. Farhad Samji writes the dialogues. Tanishk Bagchi, Shashi-Khushi and Anup Kumar score music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.