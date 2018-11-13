MUMBAI— It seems that Rentrak, which had come into India with the mission of assessing every film accurately vis-à-vis its commercial performance, has lost the race. If at all Rentrak is still active, at least in Hindi cinema, it must be only in sporadic cases.
For the vast majority of films, even now, it is a case of (a) real figures, usually unknown but guessed intelligently by some honest trade sources versus the (b) figures issued by production houses, corporate companies and other vested interests and (c) figures issued by trade analysts as per their “sources” which is an euphemism for lobbies.
For this reason, the thinking media takes the proffered figures with a pinch of salt, even if forced to quote them as stated in the press releases. And the pinch of salt actually means a 10 to 15 percent difference between actuals and what is presented. To be blunt, it means that if a film has just entered the 100 crore club, with few exceptions, the figure actually collected will be around 90 crore – or less!
The figures game has, however, become fishier in a different way now. When this reporter asked John Abraham earlier this year how his home production “Parmanu-The Story Of Pokhran” had completed a 75-day run in at least one center when the lifetime figures remained at Rs. 66 crore for many weeks, the actor said that they did not see the need to put out the figures anymore. Admittedly, the figures would not be huge, but it would still have crossed at least Rs 70 crore, if not more.
The fact, therefore, is that though it may not make a difference in the box-office sweepstakes or ranks, we have not got the REAL figures, which also decides the profit margin.
Much the same happened with “LoveYatri,” which saw almost 65 percent occupancy in a single-screen on its third Sunday, while “Genius” was showing to over 50 percent occupancy in another single-screen in its second week on a weekday. When this reporter asked a theatre manager about how badly “LoveYatri” had actually flopped, he challenged me, “WHO said it is a flop?” Of course, in both cases, the figures have been frozen for long at a VERY LOW level.
But there is another scenario that is even more sordid: Sunny Deol, at the time of “Ghayal Once Again,” stated that multiplexes allotted premium shows and the ideal number of screens to those producers or corporate entities that supplied them with films every few weeks, and often had combined deals for two or three movies. That was the last time, he vowed, that he would make a film minus a corporate. But history, despite a corporate having come in, was repeated with both his “Poster Boys” and “Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.”
And the reason for this is simple: bias. As Govinda put it with great restraint in his choice of words (“I have to work with them only!” he joked): “I do not like anyone playing God. If a multiplex decides that film ‘A’ is produced by their friend or someone close to them, deserves more screens and better shows, and film ‘B’ that stars someone like me who has had four flops, and is a modest film, can be given step-motherly treatment, it is unfair.”
Logically, he added, “They cannot decide in advance that a film is good or bad of their own. Wherever my film “FryDay” was running, there were crowds. But these powers decide that a film is good or bad, and the public, which only wants good entertainment, finds hardly any screens and the right shows to go watch the film with family because someone has watched the film and has recommended it.”
Deol echoed this statement and said, “They had promised me 1500 screens for ‘Ghayal Once Again,’ and at the last moment, they brought it down to 500! When people saw that a big film has such a limited release, they naturally thought that something was wrong with it!”
Bias, dishonesty, partisan lobbies, ivory-tower reviews (in these days when tickets are expensive) – they are ALL contributing big-time to what we can only call “The Great Box-Office Fudge.”
God bless Hindi cinema!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.