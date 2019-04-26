MUMBAI— A peculiar point about Hindi cinema 2019 is the cavalcade of films revolving around patriotism. The flurry of such movies was cut off by one when the Election Commission first prevented the release of the Narendra Modi biopic “PM Narendra Modi” and reiterated later that it cannot release until voting was over.
But despite this, there were films galore that explored various aspects of patriotism, besides present-day politics. However, the final result was still the same: the audience HAD to resonate with the film’s theme, presentation and content. Neither scale nor anything else mattered.
So if “URI: The Surgical Strikes” has become the biggest hit of the first four months with a worldwide net of Rs. 300 crore plus and an India net collection of over Rs. 238 crore, there are many that have underperformed, which as a word today, can be an euphemism for disaster, flop or also-ran!
Here’s a check-list of the films, and how they fared:
“URI: The Surgical Strikes” (Jan. 11) / All-Time Blockbuster
Directed by Aditya Dhar (who made his debut), this true and (as always in real films) partly dramatized saga of the Uri attacks and the Indian surgical strikes executed under the Prime Minister’s command fired the pan-Indian audience just waiting to see a real saga of India winning against a treacherous and real enemy. The above-average movie, thus, did business beyond imagination, and just when its collections were slowing down a bit organically, the tragic Pulwama attack once again led to an escalation in business.
Minus stars, songs or other frills, the film has emerged to be one of the biggest hits in cinema history, considering its very slim budget of just Rs. 45 crore. On the ROI basis, it triumphs over mega-star projects in Indian business like “Dangal,” “PK” and “Bajrangi Bhaijaan.”
After all, when you are in sync with the mood of the nation, nothing else matters.
The Accidental Prime Minister (Jan. 11) / Flop
The same week saw the release of another directorial debut, Vijay Krishna Gutte’s “The Accidental Prime Minister” showcasing Manmohan Singh’s tenure as a dominated past prime minister and based on a book written by a man who spent years with him and knew the smallest inside details. Though essentially a film that exposed the previous ruling party, it was dull and flaccid and no one was interested, even in the saga of a man who did nothing for the nation.
Why Cheat India (Jan. 18) / Flop
No one was interested in Soumik Sen’s fictional account of the evils of the education system. The film was too weak in dealing with the subject, as per the few who did watch it.
Thackeray (Jan. 25) / Flop
This Marathi-Hindi bilingual was smartly made and superbly enacted. However, it is possible that no one looked at the protagonist as someone who was a really positive character. In any case, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was no star to pull in the crowds for this Abhijit Panse-directed film that underperformed even in Marathi.
Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi (Jan. 25) / Flop
Much hype was created around the film: even the fake news of it crossing Rs. 100 crore was manufactured. Truth is, the film was disappointing, with part-director and actress Kangana Ranaut dominating the story much more than the reel protagonist of the story. This lent immense credibility to the original director Krish stating that he was unceremoniously sacked because he wanted to make a story on the Queen of Jhansi, while Ranaut wanted focus on herself…er, the 2013 “Queen.”
The lifetime Indian three-language collection stood at Rs. 94.27 crore while the cost itself was Rs. 99 crore, which needed at least double that figure in collections and revenues from other sources to break even.
Mere Pyare Prime Minister (Mar. 15) / Non-starter
The small film made by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra with a “social message” just did not register. Most do not know of its existence for a few days in theatres.
Kesari (Mar. 21) / Hit
Slow in picking up, thanks to its period flavor and no frills, Anurag Singh’s “Kesari” highlighted the 21 Sikh bravehearts who fought against a force of 10,000 Afghans and eliminated almost 10 percent of them before the last of them was killed. A true event in 1897, it showed the commitment and selfless bravery of the men, and though they were fighting for the British technically, it was a question primarily of their own honor. Possibly that was the reason why this imaginatively narrated saga took time (5-6 days) actually to pick up.
RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter) (Apr. 5) / Flop
Robbie Grewal made a mess of a story whose theme was about our anonymous espionage agents who risked their lives but could be disowned in the interest of national security (which was done so much better in “Baby” in 2015). Though a mix of three real stories, it was unconvincing and very silly in parts and so John Abraham could not make a hat-trick of his patriotic sagas with filmmakers who had made flops before – “Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran” and “Satyameva Jayate” in 2018.
The Tashkent Files (Apr. 12) / Status not known
As per diktats by the higher-ups, several media houses chose to either ignore this film or rip it apart on print or digital media, as on election eve, it authentically exposed the lies pedaled about our past Prime Minister’s death in a foreign country and how major loopholes existed in the aftermath of his death and what was hidden from the people.
However, in a week or so, with high ratings from IMDB.com, from many open-minded and honest critics and a very strong word-of-mouth from the audience, the film, sans stars, music and masala again, has survived and is even picking up.
