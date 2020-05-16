MUMBAI — It’s not just “Gulabo Sitabo:” that was just the beginning. Of an exodus.
Amazon Prime Video today announced that an additional six more Indian films will be premiering directly on the streaming service. Spanning five Indian languages, the line-up features Anu Menon’s “Shakuntala Devi” with Vidya Balan, the legal drama “Ponmagal Vandhal” starring Jyotika and “Penguin” featuring Keerthy Suresh (Tamil and Telugu), “Sufiyum Sujatayum” (Malayalam) and “Law” and “French Biryani” (both Kannada). The movies will premiere exclusively on Prime Video over the next three months and will be available in 200 countries and territories worldwide.
The exhibitors (movie hall owners) are up in arms and INOX is leading the attack with an open notice that even speaks of “retributive measures” against filmmakers.
A noted distributor, a veteran in the field, and who, for obvious reasons, requests anonymity, has this to say exclusively to India-West: “I think that INOX is not looking beyond its own interests. This is a time when every single person or entity has to survive at any cost and fight his own battle. He has to ensure that his business survives. The executive director of INOX has been trolled as he has made the mistake of putting up his notice on social media. People are angry that the plexes have been looting them even generally and are now up in arms selfishly.”
He then points out a dark and shocking secret that has been the root of the Indian producers’ woes: “Once the normal prints stopped and we switched over to digital, or virtual prints as they are called, the ‘plexes started charging Indian producers only (Hollywood, which capitalizes on Indian markets, is shockingly exempted!!) a VPF or Virtual Print Fee. This has no rationale whatsoever, and KILLS the small producer whose film may not run for more than a few shows or days!”
“In this, every producer has to shell out Rs 25,000 per week per theatre! This can be a dead loss if the film is not big and does not even run. By this dire practice, each multiplex makes around Rs 400 crore a year. This is the part that is killing the industry! And producers have no choice! We are not even looking at the other exorbitant charges like for putting up posters!”
The veteran also supports the films being sold directly to streaming platforms as crowding will be avoided when normalcy returns, as this writer has always been stressing. He goes on, “If they have a problem, let them give similar or bigger amounts to producers for their films like Amazon is doing. The producer must look after his own interests. Of course, so must the exhibitors. But we have to devise ways to co-exist and not arm-twist anyone else.”
The Producers’ Guild of India has given the following official statement:
“We are in unprecedented times, facing one of the greatest public health and economic emergencies of our lifetimes. This is a time for the entire film industry to come together with empathy and support for the difficult predicament that each of our constituents finds themselves in - from producers, distributors, exhibitors, daily wage earners and technicians, to the thousands of people whose lives and livelihoods are in some way dependent on our industry.”
“Hence at a time like this, it is disappointing to see abrasive and unconstructive messaging from some of our colleagues in the exhibition sector. Statements that call for “retributive measures” against producers who decide to take their movies direct to OTT platforms - especially at a time when cinemas are unfortunately closed for the foreseeable future – do not lend themselves to a constructive or collaborative dialogue on the way forward for the industry.”
“Re-opening of cinemas is bound to be staggered across the country, with each state government rightly making its own decision on the appropriate time to re-open cinemas in their state, depending on the intensity of the outbreak there. Producers of Hindi movies will have to wait for cinemas across the entire country to re-open, as the economics of the business require an All India release.”
“For cinemas to be open across the entire country, it is clear we are sometime away.
Even when cinemas re-open across India, there is no guarantee that the overseas theatrical market (which is a key component of the economics of Hindi films) will have resumed. Even if it has in some countries, it might not have in others, hence leading to additional loss of revenue for a producer.”
“When cinemas re-open, we should be prepared for lower occupancies. One, because of the social distancing norms that will be both mandated and necessary for public safety. Secondly, because of the inevitable concern that cinema-goers will have about venturing back into public spaces. In addition to this, there will be a huge backlog of releases, and the smaller and medium scale films especially will suffer from sub-optimal showcasing in addition to all the concerns above.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.