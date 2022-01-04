MUMBAI — That a huge entity like Disney India, aka Disney UTV, the new wing of the erstwhile UTV Motion Pictures, has folded up its Indian film operations is a shocking bit of news indeed. At the same time, as a happening, it may not be entirely surprising to shrewd observers and prognosticators of the fortunes of the film industry. They have been preceded by the closure of many smaller operators, like iDream Productions, K Sera Sera and others, and the big one that was Sahara One Motion Pictures.
Historically, the first corporate setup was Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited in 1995, which later went bankrupt. It surfaced in a new avatar as AB Corp with the 2001 “Aks,” but, after “Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap” in 2011, it has been largely unseen, though Abhishek Bachchan, who took over as producer with “Paa” in 2009, also was co-producer on “Shamitabh” and “Piku” in 2014-2015.
While Plus Channel (launched 1996) and Jackie Shroff Entertainment Limited also folded up, Percept Picture Company has hardly made any films of late (and had very few successes over 15 years) and released “Sunshine Music Tours and Travels” Sept. 2, with little to attract viewers.
Meanwhile, Fox Star India (affiliated to 20th Century Fox), Viacom 18 Motion Pictures (a division of the company that also owns Aap Ka Colors) and Eros International (which as distributor has been around for over a decade in the international circuit) are the only major players left in the business.
The privately owned Balaji Telefilms also works like a corporate entity, as do Yash Raj Films and also Dharma Productions. Even here, Shree Asthavinayak Cine Vision is among the companies that had to shut up shop.
Most corporates (as they are known) work at one of three levels: (a) bankrolling and distributing their own productions (b) ditto with co-productions in which there is a profit-sharing arrangement and (c) distributing productions of others by buying their rights, usually for worldwide exhibition.
The last mentioned is, however, not done by private banners that are now known to work along corporate lines, like Balaji Telefilms (owned by Shobha and Ekta Kapoor), Dharma Productions (founded by the late Yash Johar and now managed by wife Hiroo and son Karan Johar), Yash Raj Films (founded by the late Yash Chopra and managed by Aditya Chopra) and T-Series (founded by late Gulshan Kumar and now managed by brother Krishen Kumar and son Bhushan Kumar) which only look after their own productions, sometimes collaborating with other corporate companies in the earlier category, and in rare cases, also with each other, except for YRF.
Right now, Eros, after a bad first half in 2015, have picked up in the second half of last year, like “Bajrangi Bhaijaan,” “Tanu Weds Manu Returns” and “Bajirao Mastani.” This year, too, they have had a decent phase. Viacom 18 has had a mixed innings always, because they have also encouraged slightly out-of-the-box cinema, like “OMG—Oh My God!” and thus seen both success and failure. Fox Star Studios is said to have lost money on most films in the last few years, notably “Bombay Velvet.”
It is obvious that as financiers or/and distributors, the bulk of the risk lies with these corporate entities. Wrong projects, which in effect can also mean right projects budgeted or/and brought or/and marketed wrongly (yes, the costs of publicity and advertising too lie with them), can change fortunes drastically.
Eros, for example, bought “Jai Ho!” for worldwide distribution for a hefty Rs. 92 crore and spent a further Rs. 18 crore on P&A. Thus, the film, which cost producer-director Sohail Khan Rs. 55 crore to make and got him Rs. 37 crore profit from them, cost twice as much (92 plus 18) to Eros on release, making Eros just break even or losing a bit of money over the years, and suffering much more loss in 2014. Even with “Om Shanti Om,” the film made just Rs. 8 to 10 crore more than its acquisition cost for Eros, though in terms of audience reception (footfalls) and its actual cost of production for Gauri Khan, it was a super-hit (films that make much more than thrice the investment in them)!
Happily for Fox, they had a clause that the producers (Phantom, a conglomerate of Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena) would have a loss-sharing responsibility in case “Bombay Velvet” went wrong. It did — and how! Since it collected only Rs. 25 crore at the Indian box office (which generally accounts for around 80 percent of global revenue) vis-à-vis its supposed investment (including major re-shooting) pegged at Rs. 120 crore, they could still survive this huge debacle.
Stay tuned to this space for “Part 2: The Solution.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.