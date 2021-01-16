“Tribhanga” (the last “Ga” is pronounced, but not with a long “aa” sound), an Oddisi dance pose that is crooked and asymmetrical, represents Kajol here. The product of a wholly dysfunctional family, Anuradha Apte is “mooh-phut” (blunt), good at heart, a believer in God despite a troubled life, and mercurial.
Her problems stem from a traumatic childhood in which her writer-mother Nayantara Apte (Shweta Mehendale) has left her husband (unknown actor) because her obsession with and success as a writer led to a certain neglect of home and children—born, we are later informed, sans passion. The boy is Robindro (Vaibhav Tatyawadi as adult).
A cantankerous and demanding mom-in-law leaves Nayan with no choice but to quit this life, taking her children away with her, of course. On a future occasion, the kids try to contact their father, but due to certain reasons, his reply leads them to severe all contact with him—for good.
When Nayan (as she is called throughout) falls for Vikramaditya (Nishank Verma), she is totally unaware that he sexually molests her young daughter. This leads to Nayan’s estrangement with Anu, until Raina (Kanwaljeet Singh) enters her life. Raina becomes the bulwark for Nayan and the children—Anuradha as he exposes her to the arts, and she decides to be an Odissi dancer, and Robindro, who takes to being a Lord Krishna devotee who leads a celibate life. Now this is one back-story that the script should have dwelt upon to round off the saga. Wonder if Shahane thought that wasting time on a man’s story was not needed!
The film opens with Nayan (Tanvi Azmi as the older lady) giving a byte to her biographer Milan (Kunaal Roy Kapur) and collapsing. He admits her to hospital and informs the family. The story of the three generations is narrated in back-and-forth crisply-edited flashbacks and flash-forwards, and soon Anuradha realizes the truth—that she and her mother are very similar even if she always thought that her mother has ruined her life.
Anuradha’s daughter Masha (Mithila Parkar) is the product of Anuradha’s passing live-in relationship (one of many, we are told) with a Russian, and craves for a secure life. At a sudden juncture, we come to know that she has married into a very traditional Gujarati joint family, in which decisions are made by the elders but there is a progressive outlook too as they want Masha and nothing else.
In hospital, even as Nayan remains in coma, Nayan’s and Anuradha’s whole life is seen clearly through what Milan shares Nayan’s account with her daughter and also gets her perspective from sources as varied as Anuradha, Masha, Anuradha’s original in-laws and Robindro. The brief Robindo-Milan interaction on life and its meaning is one of the standout, beautifully-written highs in the script.
As the film ends, life will never be the same again for Anu et al. But it will now be more honest, more forgiving, more at peace with oneself and so less traumatic. After all, the cards are on the table now, and life is an open book. With the advantage of greater maturity, compassion and understanding—and Milan’s honest recording of Nayan’s life, expressed very candidly.
Renuka Shahane’s direction and Jabeen Merchant’s editing combine to form a crisp, realistic essay on life and on choices—for free-thinking, self-willed women from the same family. However, Shahane’s script, despite its gravitas and powerful and non-judgmental honesty, falters on two avoidable situations: the parent-teacher meeting anecdote and Anu’s classroom scenes are grossly exaggerated and come across as fake, and so does a similar sequence later.
A later flashback sees Tanvi Azmi with the kids when it should have been—for that age of the children—Shweta Mehendale in the sequence. Wonder how this faux pas happened: Was Shweta unavailable for the shoot, or did they think this gaffe would not be noticed?
However, Shahane’s characterizations cannot be faulted. Anuradha, the protagonist is played by two children first, and as the grown-up central figure, Kajol is magnificent as the rude, blunt, expletive-spewing actress and dancer who is faced with the prospect of understanding her mother and herself in installments as the truths unravel. Unapologetic about her choices and errors of judgment, she is one star who is still evolving 30 years into her debut (she started shooting for her debut film “Bekhudi” in either 1990 or 1991!).
Tanvi Azmi as her mother—the story’s driver—is efficient and more, her emotional expressions wonderful, her character’s mature, progressive, ahead-of-the-times outlook well-presented. Mithila Palkar has nothing much to do, and goes about doing that with sweet innocence. Manav Kaul is wasted, so are the other males. The old siblings (Nayan’s husband grown old and his sister) are excellent, as is Nayan’s mother-in-law. Among the males, the only one to make a mark is the ever-reliable Kunaal Roy Kapur in a largely serious role: he comes across as a perfectly-pitched intense writer who goes a shade dull and “Duh!” in the fast-paced world of the Apte family. Vaibhav Tatyawadi is very good, but his role is limited.
A significant chunk of the film is in Marathi (all the main characters are Maharashtrians) to retain the ethos, though excellent English subtitles are there. And, in the final analysis, “Tribhanga” is a film from human beings with depth, about human beings with depth, and for human beings with depth.
Rating: ****
Produced by: Ajay Devgn, Parag Desai, Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi, Siddharth P. Malhotra & Sapna Malhotra
Written & directed by: Renuka Shahane
Music: Sanjoy Chowdhury
Starring: Kajol, Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi, Manav Kaul, Vaibhav Tatyawadi, Kanwaljeet Singh, Shweta Mehendale, Antara Deshpande, Arha Mahajan & others
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.