MUMBAI—A just-recognizable Manoj Bajpayee and Karishma Tanna groove to “Basanti,” a song from “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari” that tributes the cult “Sholay” situation and song, “Jab Tak Hai Jaan.” The lyrics have clever references to Veeru, Gabbar’s frightening smile, and Basanti being told not to dance in front of dogs.
Setting the tone for fun, the song also features Abhishek Banerjee dancing in full fervor. Bajpayee plays a wedding detective in the movie. With a full face, pointed nose, and heavy pot-belly, he is just recognizable. Usually, known for his intense performances, the actor is seen letting his hair down and having a good time at the song-and-dance-routine. The song is written by Danish Sabri, sung by Javed-Mohsin, Payal Dev and Sabri, and composed by Javed-Mohsin.
Says Banerjee, “In this film, the songs are a crucial part of the narrative. It’s hard to reveal the setting without giving the plot, but Manoj is on a work assignment and we wanted him to have a blast. It was a joyride shooting this. It’s a catchy track and I hope it’s one of those numbers that gets people dancing to its tunes.”
Bajpayee added, “I would have liked to explore dance in movies more, but there was little scope for it in my choice of movies. I am not a big fan of dancing, though (!!), but I surely don’t mind when it facilitates the storytelling like in this track. I did enjoy dancing to the catchy beats of “Basanti.” I did have a good time after all and I hope people enjoy this little surprise from me.”
The film, directed by Abhishek Sharma, produced by Zee Studios is a lighthearted family entertainer releasing this Diwali starring Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.