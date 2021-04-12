CHENNAI — The Trisha Krishnan-starrer political thriller Tamil film "Paramapadham Vilayattu" will release digitally on April 14. The day marks Tamil Puthandu (Tamil New Year).
The film will see Trisha play Dr Gayathri, who is assigned responsibility of treating Chezian (played by Vela Ramamoorthy), a political leader. K.Thirugnanam has written and directed the film, said to be based on true political events. This is Trisha's 60th film as an actor.
"'Paramapadham Vilayattu' captures the intense fight for power that we see in our everyday lives. The movie has an unconventional yet gripping storyline that shows how an ordinary citizen gets caught in the tussle for political power. Happy to have portrayed a strong female character, and I hope that audiences enjoy watching our movie this Tamil New Year," Trisha says.
The film will release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.
