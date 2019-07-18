MUMBAI— Tulsi Kumar has reinvented herself in a way with the recent release “Sheher Ki Ladki” from “Khandaani Shafakhana.” The 90s hit track featuring Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Tulsi Kumar and Badshah. Giving a modern twist, Kumar’s voice gives freshness while Badshah has also done rap. Featuring Diana Penty and Badshah, the song was released last week, and has already gaining love from the audiences and is trending on YouTube since its launch.
Tulsi Kumar, who is riding high on the success of “Tera Ban Jaunga” from “Kabir Singh,” was ecstatic when she got the opportunity to sing “Sheher Ki Ladki,” which needed her to break away and give variations in her vocals. Both the songs have become the world’s most viewed videos.
Said Kumar, “‘Sheher Ki Ladki’ is an iconic song I have grown up listening to, and it’s an absolute honor and a huge responsibility to help recreate the magic. Diana and Badshah have done such a fab job in the video.” About her first collaboration with Badshah, who taught her to rap behind-the-scenes, she said, “Badshah is a powerhouse of talent and a pleasure to work with.”
She went on, “We were both asked to understand the vibe of the 1990s for this song, and at the same time create a contemporary version using our strength, and I feel Tanishk has struck the right vibe maintaining its old charm and yet offering something new. The bridge of this song is new, and there is an excellent rap, which Badshah has absolutely aced. This one is really special."
The singer, who is a fan of Raveena Tandon, feels honored to have lent vocals for the actress. “Raveena and Suniel had made the song iconic in the 90s, and I am so grateful that in my ode to the 90s with the same song they decided to feature in the video. It’s also a wonderful feeling to get all this love from fans and music lovers.”
The original song in 1996 was composed by Anand-Milind, written by Deepak Chaudhary and rendered by Abhijeet and Chandan Dixit for the Shetty-Tandon actioner “Rakshak,” in which Tandon made a cameo, while Karisma Kapoor was the leading lady.
Needless to hum, it probably ranks among the best, as in most tasteful, re-creations of all time both as audio and visually. Our view, of course! Watch the song here.
