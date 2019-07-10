MUMBAI— Tulsi Kumar’s latest songs “Tera Ban Jaunga” from “Kabir Singh” and “Shehar Ki Ladki” from “Khaandani Shafakhana” have become the world’s most viewed videos in the last 24 hours on YouTube, as per a T-Series release Jul. 9. The songs have a cumulative 80 million views on YouTube. The latter song is a re-creation of the 1996 hit “Shaher Ki Ladki” from “Rakshak.”
Kumar said, “It was an amazing experience recording both the songs. They belong to two different genres, and I am overwhelmed with the great response they have garnered. There are many surprises planned, and the audience will see a different side of me with each song.”
With more chartbusters to come, Tulsi Kumar is all excited and thrilled to entertain the audience in 2019.
