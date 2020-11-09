MUMBAI—He is the son of a star who endured for over three decades as a leading man of stature. His sister is the uncrowned Czarina of television who has a huge array of films as well as web series to her credit for over two decades. His mother is an integral part of his sister’s company.
And he himself in his 20th year as an actor, best known for “Golmaal” franchise, his debut film “Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai,” home productions like the “Kyaa Kool Hain Hum” franchise and “The Dirty Picture” and “Shor In The City” and movies like “Khakee.”
Tusshar, also known as Tusshar Kapoor, now joins father Jeetendra (whose home productions include the successful “Humjoli, “Khushboo,” “Kasam Khoon Ki,” Jyoti Bane Jwala,” and “Pyaasa Sawan”), mom Shobha and sister Ekta as a producer with his first film, “Laxmii,” in which he does not star as actor.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: How did “Laxmii” work out? Did you choose the subject or did you come in later?
A: I watched the cult Tamil original, “Kanchana,” in 2012. And as soon as I watched it, I wanted to be a part of this film in some way. So I discussed it with my friend Shabina Khan, who was a part of a South remake in “Rowdy Rathore,” and in 2013, we bought the rights.
Q: You turn producer under Tusshar Entertainment. Why are you not a part of Balaji Telefilms, which is your mom’s and sister’s enterprise?
A: I wanted to begin on my own, from the drawing table. Balaji is Ekta’s baby. They take their own decisions. If you see, Shabina also has her own company. We will remain individual entities, who can, if needed, come together for certain projects, but we can make films separately too.
Q: Your father had a huge yen for South remakes. Has that passed on to you?
A: My father found a great avenue in the South. In my own career, there have been many remakes. But if you see only his films, I love a “Jyoti Bane Jwala” or a “Maang Bharo Sajana” from the South as much as a “Dharam-Veer,” though the grammars are quite different.
Q: Was Akshay Kumar always your first choice?
A: Of course! We needed someone who was an ace at comedy, and had a strong image as a superstar! The film demanded an actor with a certain stature, and the mounting too had to be big. It could also add to his repertoire that Akshay did this as well. But it took all the time between 2013 and now, because, first, we rewrote the film, and that took 18 months, and then, he had to allot time from his commitments.
Q: He is incredible in the “Bammbhole” song!
A: Absolutely! He is looking like a spirit with the right manic touch. The song has a global beat but at the same time, there is a trance vibe and a totally Indian appeal. On set, he looked so much into character that you could forget he was Akshay Kumar instead of the transgender! And yet, he was always normal, which showed his confidence plus conviction.
Q: You have done two films together—“Khakee” in 2004 and “Insan” in 2005. How do you see him then and now?
A: While “Khakee” was being shot, his “Andaaz” was released. Alongside our film, “Mujhe Shaadi Karogi” was out. So I have seen that whole change that came in those decisive years for him. It is over 15 years since we worked together but he has NEVER changed. There is no time-lapse. Then, as well as now, he was in the present, always in the present, when shooting on set. He does two or three films at a time, and he would be discussing other movies while “Laxmii” was on, but when we worked together, and ate together, I saw his amazing mental strength that led him to multi-task so well! We actors get obsessed with each film we do, but he is amazing and so healthy-minded that he is a great example for future star-aspirants.
Q: Correct me if I am wrong, but I think you were announced as a producer in a film before “Laxmii.”
A: Yes, I have acted in and produced a thriller in which I play a gray-shaded cop. It’s in a completely dark zone, and will come after “Laxmii.” We have not yet announced the film and news must have leaked.
Q: You have completed almost 20 years an actor. How happy are you in that field?
A: I am very, very happy! But there’s so much more to do, so much that can be achieved. My father did 200 to 250 films. That cannot be possible today. But I have had some great movies.
Q: Would you be open to offers from the web?
A: Of course! That is the most secure medium now!
Q: Do you see it becoming a threat to big-screen movies?
A: NOTHING will be a threat to the big-screen! It has outlived perceived threats like video and satellite!
Q: What does your father think of films and series today?
A: He is open to all, but prefers the traditional narrative, and thinks that in trying to be westernized, we miss a lot of things. He prefers the hardcore Hindi films to the niche ones.
Q: And what are your views on the change in the music scene?
A: Most of it tries to reach you, but does not connect. It stops short. Where is an “Aashiqui” today?
Q: What according to you is the best and worst change in cinema since you arrived? And what is unchanged?
A: I think the constant is the audience, who as always is as smart and as clear as it ever was. The plus is that more kinds of films are being made. As for the flipside, I think we have become too competitive and manipulative. We must live and let live.
Q: Being a single father, what are the influences on your profession with that?
A: It motivates me even more.
