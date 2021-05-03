MUMBAI — TV actor Aansh Arora, known for his roles in shows such as “Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki,” “Tanhaiyan,” and “Queens Hain Hum,” has donated more than 100 oxygen cylinders and more than 1000 oxygen BPC flow meter cylinder kits to the needy in Delhi and Gurgaon. Arora is trying to do his bit during the Covid-19 second wave, by providing oxygen cylinders and other medical equipment.
He is using his social media Instagram and Facebook @aanshharora to reach to help. The actor is paying the expenses of many oxygen cylinders and medical equipment being used for coronavirus patients.
Arora said, "My team and I are trying our level best to reach out to people who are in urgent need of oxygen cylinders and medical equipment. Receiving calls and messages from thousands of people day and night, asking for oxygen cylinders and oxygen flow meter cylinder kits, we are putting our best foot forward to help all those people in urgent need.”
“It gives immense satisfaction in helping all these people. We are doing our bit to help fight against the pandemic and requesting all those to come forward and help however they can. We need more helping hands to tide over this situation as soon as possible. We are keeping all the required safety measures and precautions.”
